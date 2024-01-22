Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals will play the 15th game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2024 match will be played at Saint George's Park, Gqeberha, South Africa and will have a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 22, 2024. The live telecast of the SEC vs PC SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Tabraiz Shamsi Performs Magic Trick As Celebration After Taking a Wicket in Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

