A little boy was seen giving a pep talk to his team before a cricket match and this video is surely going to leave you smiling. Standing in a huddle, the kid instructed all his team members to sledge the opposition players. Furthermore, he laid out the penalties for misfielding and also added that bowlers must not keep approaching him, wanting to bowl. The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 5 lakh views. Twitter Troll Taunts Virat Kohli on Last Day of 2023 As He Continues To Use His X Account Despite Cricketer Reporting Him Over Use of Foul Language in 2011.

Watch Video:

Jo Captain Bolega Vahi Karna Hai 🫡 pic.twitter.com/m4gm3kcqtZ — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) December 31, 2023

