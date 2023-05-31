Sachin Tendulkar has always been more than just a cricketer to the cricket fandom of India. Not on his on-field values, but also his off-field values move masses and their emotions. The Indian cricketing legend reveals one such commitment that he made to himself because of his promise to his father. On the occasion of No Tobacco Day on May 31, Tendulkar shared a story of how advertisers began approaching him to promote brands in the beginning of his career. When his father noticed that, he adviced Tendulkar never to promote Tobacco brands which he has followed through entirety of his career and even today and rejected even a deal worth Rs 20 Crore in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar Denied Rs 20 Crore Deal to Promote Tobacco

Say no to tobacco @sachin_rt denied Rs 20 cr deal (for a year) in 2010 because he made a promise to his father.#SayNoToTobacco #SachinTendulkar #AntiTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/eUdq2YoJEi — Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)