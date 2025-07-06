India won the second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston and leveled the series 1-1 after the defeat in the first match at Leeds. India's win is a historic one as India have won at Edgbaston for the first time in Test history. It was a big 336-run victory and also the first Test victory under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post lauding the efforts of Gill and the other performers like Kl Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep. He also added that he really enjoyed catch taken by Mohammad “Jonty” Siraj. Mohammed Siraj Catch Video: Watch Indian Pacer Take Stunning Diving Grab to Dismiss Josh Tongue During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill, Team India Cricketers

A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! 🌟 Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! 🇮🇳@RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings. India’s approach was to take England out of this… pic.twitter.com/4REiYoY9uf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2025

