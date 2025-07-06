Mohammed Siraj has shined with the ball in hand during the India vs England second Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He scalped six wickets in the first innings and set the match up for India. In the second innings he scalped the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley. But his real impressive contribution came when he took a sensational diving catch towards the end of the match to dismiss Josh Tongue. Tongue flicked Ravindra Jadeja's ball on the up and it was travelling at pace. Siraj dived to his right and took a stunning low catch. Fans were impressed and the video went viral on social media. India Scripts History by Registering Their First Win at Edgbaston in Tests; Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Shine As Visitors Thump Past England by 336 Runs in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Catch Video

