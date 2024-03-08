Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to recall an anecdote about his encounter with a female ground staff member and also highlighted Jacintha Kalyan in a heartfelt post on International Women's Day 2024. Tendulkar recalled the incident from the 2008 India vs England Test in Chennai which are after the 26/11 attacks. India won the match and it was an emotional moment for the country which had witnessed such a horrific terrorist attack. He writes, "One of the first people with whom I was able to embrace the emotion was a female ground staff member. That moment remains very special." Tendulkar also went on to draw attention to Jacintha Kalyan, who became India's first-ever female pitch curator. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

Sachin Tendulkar's Post on International Women's Day 2024

Over the years, the rise of women in sport, in India and across the world, has been very encouraging. In 2008, in the aftermath of 26/11, India won the match against England, and it was an emotional moment for the entire nation. One of the first people with whom I was able to… pic.twitter.com/lw0lbRT5hy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2024

