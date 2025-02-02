Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1. The Master Blaster was conferred with the prestigious award for his immense contribution to the game of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar had a glorious career that spanned across two decades where he achieved a plethora of records, one of them being the only player to score 100 international centuries. As Sachin Tendulkar walked up the stage to receive the award from Jay Shah, the audience including the Indian cricketers and some legendary figures like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar among others rose on their feet to applaud. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Advice for Indian Cricketers at BCCI Awards 2025, Says 'Don't Let Distractions Disrupt Your Career...' (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Receives Standing Ovation While Receiving Award at BCCI Awards 2025

A historic moment 👏👏 The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the 𝗖𝗼𝗹. 𝗖.𝗞. 𝗡𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 🏆 from ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah 👌#NamanAwards | @sachin_rt | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/V7uwi7yjhN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

