Class is always permanent despite age and time and Sachin Tendulkar is a prime example of it. The former India batting great showed he still got it in him, as he smashed 40 runs off just 20 deliveries during India Legends' match against England Legends at Road Safety World Series 2022. The Master Blaster hit three fours and as many sixes as his quickfire knock ended with a strike rate of 200! What's more, was that his knock had some classic shots. After this sensational innings, netizens took to social media to react as they were left in awe.

Check Out Some Reactions:

Imagine Tony Greig's Commentary on This Shot:

Happiness is here with Tony Greig commentry pic.twitter.com/zIYrLhm9Ro — 𝑨𝒌𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒖𝒓 (@Loyalsachfan01) September 22, 2022

'The Greatest'

What an innings from The Master Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 40 runs from 20 balls including 3 Fours and 3 sixes against England in RSWS. His strike rate 200. Well played, The Greatest Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/fRvkXdnmE9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 22, 2022

'Well Played'

'Class'

Vintage Indeed!

'Super' Sweep Shot!

Amazing!

'God of Cricket for A Reason'

At age 49🥵🔥 If He is in Field then he will dominate irrespective of format💯❤️🔥 God of Cricket for a Reason😎 #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/CfKsQSt2is — MãÑØJ💙 (@sachinnManoj) September 22, 2022

