Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev turned 64 on Friday, January 06. Regarded as one of the best of all time, Kapil Dev led India to the 1983 World Cup triumph. It came as a huge inspiration to a whole generation which includes India's finest cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. And now on Kapil Dev's birthday, Sachin has shared an emotional post on his Twitter, wishing the former World Cup winning captain. Kapil Dev Turns 64: BCCI Sends Wishes to Former World Cup Winning Indian Cricket Team Captain on His Birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Kapil Dev

A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions. pic.twitter.com/OSIKPqptNX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2023

