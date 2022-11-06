South Africa crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to Netherlands by 13 runs. They were in a solid position for qualification before the game with only a win needed against a less strong team. But the proteas couldn’t handle the pressure of the big game. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar doesn’t let this opportunity slip as he takes funny jibe at proteas mentioning their tendency to choke in big tournaments.

Sachin Tendulkar Takes Funny Jibe on South Africa 'Choke"

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!😋😋#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2022

