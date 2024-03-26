Chennai Super Kings batsman Sameer Rizvi showcased a brilliant display of attacking batting and smashed two sixes in one over off Gujarat Titans bowler Rashid Khan. Rizvi is just playing his second match of the Indian Premier League and played an innings of 14 runs from six balls. He helped CSK reach a score of 206/6 in 20 overs. CSK Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

Sameer Rizvi Announces his Arrival in Indian Premier League

Sameer Rizvi has announced his arrival at the #TATAIPL 😎 Two confident strokes with maximum result 💪 Head to @JioCinema & @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE 💻📱#CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/fKnWHV3Ltz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

