Abhishek Sharma hammered a huge six against speedster Andile Simelane, which went out of the park during the India vs South Africa 4th T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The incident happened during the fourth over when Abhishek made room and smashed the ball over extra cover for a huge maximum. The Indian opener scored a brisk knock of 18-ball 36, including six boundaries. India are leading the four-match T20I series 2-1. Indian Cricket Team Hosted by Consulate General of India in Johannesburg Ahead of IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 (See Pics).

Abhishek Sharma Hits Massive Six, Sends Ball Flying Out of the Ground

