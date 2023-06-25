Scotland is slated to take on Oman in a Group B contest in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier. The match, on June 25 (Sunday), is set to be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club and it will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the match would not be available for live telecast on its channels. But this game can be watched online as fans who wish to see live streaming can do so by tuning in to the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites. 'Brilliant' Twitterati Appreciate Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams' Gesture of Consoling Alzarri Joseph After Zimababwe Defeat West Indies in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Scotland vs Oman

Oman takes on Scotland in the 4th match of the @cricketworldcup Qualifiers! 🔥🏏 Catch all the action live and exclusive on Criclife via StarzPlay 🖥️📲 and cheer the #MeninRed Follow for Match Updates and Coverage...#OmanCricket #HayyaCricket #CWC23 #OmanvsScotland #Explore… pic.twitter.com/BQMOjsDLSm — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)