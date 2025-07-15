An extremely underrated Australian bowler, Scott Boland, managed to pick up his maiden Test hat-trick during Day 3 of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test, which saw West Indies skittle out for 27. The star pacer claimed three wickets on consecutive deliveries to dismiss Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, and Justin Greaves and registered his first-ever Test hat-trick for the Australia national cricket team. Boland finished with figures of 2 for 3, which included one maiden as well, to become the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in a pink-ball international Test. WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025: Australian Pacer Scott Boland Achieves Best Bowling Average in Tests Since 1900.

Scott Boland Claims Maiden Test Hat-Trick

Boland’s Hat-trick Lights Up Sabina 🔥 Scott Boland rips through West Indies with a searing hat-trick as they collapse for 27 all out — their lowest Test score ever 😧#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/uc8iPj3dS6 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)