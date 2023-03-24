Chennai Super Kings bought English all-rounder Ben Stokes in the IPL 2023 auction. Chennai fans have a lot of expectations from the English batter who played a crucial role in England's two World Cup victories. Now taking to Twitter, Stokes has shared a message for the CSK fans. The caption of Stokes' tweet reads, "See you soon @ChennaiIPL (Chennai Super Kings)". Ben Stokes Reacts As Barmy Army Share England Test Captain’s Childhood Photo of Playing Cricket (See Post).

Ben Stokes Shares Message for CSK Fans

