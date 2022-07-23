Serbia's Ayo Mene-Ejegi pulled off an epic celebration after taking a wicket during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A contest against the Isle of Man. After castling the batter, he took a flip and laid flat on the ground to celebrate the dismissal. His teammates came running to him. ICC shared the video on Instagram.

