Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi will tie the knot with Ansha Afridi on Friday, February 3, 2023, in Karachi. Ansha is former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter. Earlier 22-year-old Shaheen got engaged to Ansha, two years ago. He is all set to step foot into a new chapter of his life today. Now ahead of that, Shaheen's teammates from Lahore Qalandars have sent him wishes. Meanwhile, in another piece of news, Pakistan men's cricket team captain Babar Azam will attend Shaheen's nikah ceremony. Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan During Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

