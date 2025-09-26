Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi's wife Ansha Afridi was spotted reacting in disappointment after her husband was dismissed during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. It was a virtual semifinal and Shaheen's wicket mattered a lot as Pakistan was under pressure and he landed a few good shots. Amid this, he miscued a fulltoss from Taskin Ahmed and it skied. Earlier, a high catch of Shaheen was dropped and hoping that this one will get dropped too, Ansha Afridi was awaiting in anticipation, But in the end, Jaker Ali completed a good running catch. Afridi had her head in her hands and disappointment, heartbreak was clear from her expressions. Mohammad Haris Shows Poor Game Awareness As He Forgets to Drag Bat Inside Crease, Ends Up With One Short Run Despite Running Two During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Shaheen Afridi's Wife Ansha Reacts In Heartbreak

🚨 WICKET 🚨 Taskin Ahmed gets the big man! 💥 Shaheen Afridi’s cameo ends as Jaker Ali takes the catch. 🔥 After a couple of massive blows, Shaheen finally runs out of luck!#BANvsPAK | #AsiaCup2025 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/sKUK91ySx7 — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) September 25, 2025

