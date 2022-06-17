Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday (June 17, 2022) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Watson aka Watto played a crucial role in guiding Australia to the title triumph in 2007 and 2015 World Cups. He also showcased his talent in prominent T20 tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati wished Watson on his special day.

Happy Birthday #ShaneWatson - one of the finest all rounders ever in white ball format - 2 time WC winner, 2 time CT winner with MOM in final of 2006, MOM in Semi of 2009 & MOM in final of 2009, MOS in T20 WC 2012, 2 time MVP in IPL, MOM in IPL final 2018 - Legend. pic.twitter.com/ZV2PLAJH8B — Sportizens (@Sportizens_in) June 17, 2022

To the forever Superking with a big heart and knocks! Watto man! 🥳Whistling you a Super Duper Birthday, Shane! 💛#SuperBirthday #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/hyfaSIIT1x — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2022

Century, seven sixes and two wickets 🔥 Celebrate Shane Watson's birthday with a throwback to his all-round brilliance against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009 👏 — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

Happy birthday to one of the greatest nost dedicated and most humble sportsman you will ever see. An absolute gem of a cricketer will always be a favorite fit any cricket lover @ShaneRWatson33 The G.O.A.T #ShaneWatson #HappyBirthdayShaneWatson #Cricket #WhistlePodu #Csk pic.twitter.com/OA6RBa5p2G — 🚬🪓🆁🅾🅻🅴🆇🪓🚬ᶜʳⁱᶜᵏᵉᵗᵍᵉᵉᵏ (@RoshanSriram123) June 17, 2022

