Shardul Thakur completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match on March 27. The Lucknow Super Giants star picked up a four-wicket haul, with his victims being Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (0), Abhinav Manohar (2) and Mohammed Shami (1) to finish with figures of 4/34 in his four overs. The all-rounder was unsold at the IPL auction last year and was named an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan in the LSG squad. With this four-wicket haul, Shardul Thakur also rose to the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025. ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Star Dismisses Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off Consecutive Deliveries in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Shardul Thakur Completes 100 Wickets in IPL

100 reasons he’s the Lord 🙇 pic.twitter.com/W2DGrSUeTb — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 27, 2025

