Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan have welcomed their third child, a baby girl. The former Pakistan cricketer took to social media to announce the development in a heartwarming post. "Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024. Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar," he wrote while sharing an adorable pic that offered a first glimpse of the newborn child. Akhtar and his wife have had two sons, who are named Mohammad Mikaeel Ali and Mohammad Mujaddid Ali. Castled! Shaheen Shah Afridi Rattles Mohammad Rizwan's Stumps in First Over During Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shoaib Akhtar Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024. Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar, Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/p8o9tx9I5N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 1, 2024

