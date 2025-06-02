A man on a mission, Shreyas Iyer has taken Punjab Kings to the cusp of their maiden Indian Premier League title, leading PBKS into the IPL 2025 Final, with a stellar knock in Qualifier 2 on June 1. Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 87, was greeted by his family members post-match, which included his sister Shresta and mother. In the clip shared by Punjab Kings on social media, Shresta could be first seen imitating Shreyas' iconic walk, and then receiving warm hugs from his sister and mother. Check out the heart-warming video below. 'Clutch Cold Performers', Premier League India Lauds Shreyas Iyer After Punjab Kings Captain Stars in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Compares Star India Batter With Chelsea's Cole Palmer (See Post)

Shreyas Iyer Receives Warm Hugs From Mother and Sister

Just a son. Just a brother. Fully loved. Our beloved Sarpanch! 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/cPtHJvZLu2 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)