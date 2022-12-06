Indian national team cricketer Shreyas Iyer sent birthday wishes to his teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair with a very unique idea. Iyer, who shares the birthday with these three cricketers, has turned 28 today, December 06. So to make it more special, The batter used one of the most used spider-man meme to wish his fellow cricketers through a Twitter post. Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Indian Pacer As he Turns 29.

Shreyas Iyer wishes Bumrah, Jadeja and Nair

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)