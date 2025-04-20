Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chandigarh on Sunday. Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli was awarded Man of the Match for his match-winning 73* while chasing 158 runs. During the match, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta was spotted in the stands cheering for his brother. After RCB's thumping victory in Chandigarh, some fans trolled Shresta Iyer after his brother's side lost the game. She uploaded a story on her Instagram handle and slammed fans for trolling her. Virat Kohli Celebrates Aggressively Making Gestures At Shreyas Iyer After Securing Victory in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Lashes Out at Fans for Trolling Her

Shrestra Iyer. (Photo credits: Instagram/shresta002)

