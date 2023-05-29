Shubman Gill has already started earning praise for the way he has been playing for quite some time. The Gujarat Titans batsman recently smashed his third ton of the IPL to become the top-scorer of the campaign. His remarkable form prompted several analysts and pundits across the world to call him as the next big player after Virat Kohli. In a video that went viral shows the Gujarat batsman talking about being hailed as the next big player after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Reacting to it, the right-handed batsman said, “The generation that all of these people - Sachin sir (Tendulkar) sir, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit Sharma - have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the '83 World Cup, had there been a Sachin Tendulkar? No. Had we not won the 2011 World Cup, would I be as inspired? Maybe, maybe not. These kinds of legacies are immortal, you can’t really define them"

Shubman Gill Reacts on Being Hailed As the Next Big Player

