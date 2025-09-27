In a recent video posted on the Star Sports Network official X handle, Shubman Gill was seen sharing his childhood memory of watching the present India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur practicing at the PCA Academy. The memory dates back to the time when Shubman Gill was only 10/11 years old. Gill said that he remembers how Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the young players all over the park, which was a "rare sight" for him. Ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (starts September 30, with IND-W vs SL-W match), where Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Women in Blue, Shubman Gill urged her to "be present" in the moment and "enjoy every moment". Harmanpreet Kaur thanked Gill for the "sweet message" and she will try to enjoy herself. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team Skippers Express Confidence During Captains’ Day Event in Bengaluru and Colombo Ahead of Women’s Cricket World Cup (See Pics).

Harmanpreet Kaur Urged To Enjoy By Shubman Gill:

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 🤝@ShubmanGill shares how, as a kid, he was inspired by watching @ImHarmanpreet’s smashing sixes! 🔥#CWC25 👉 #INDvSL | TUE, SEP 30, 2 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar | #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/8q6H3E6SHB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2025

