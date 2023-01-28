Daughter of Caribbean cricket legend Sir Viv Richards and Neena Gupta, designer Masaba Gupta is getting married today with Satyadeep Misra in the presence of their family. The couple is having a pre-wedding party tonight and the newly-wed couple also distributed sweets to the media. Amidst that, the bride's father, Sir Viv Richards was also spotted attending the wedding as seen by a picture uploaded by Masab on Instagram. Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Makes His Relationship Official With Clara Chia Marti on Instagram, Colombian Singer Reacts With a Video Post – WATCH.

Sir Viv Richards Attends Daughter Masaba Gupta's Marriage

Sir Viv Richards at daughter Masaba's marriage ceremony. pic.twitter.com/c7mY5rbbJP — Alok Kumar (@dmalok) January 27, 2023

Portraits for Ages

Portraits for the ages. Frame worthy, timeless, and just right. ☺️ Made yesterday for Masaba and Sattu's family, featuring Sir Vivian Richards. I'm so darn blessed to do this for a living! pic.twitter.com/BU4WzXGRmk — Joe (@josephradhik) January 27, 2023

