India Women take lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia Women as they go ahead 1-0 with a dominating nine-wicket win against the visitors. After opting to bowl first, India Women bowled out Australia for just 141 runs on a good batting surface thanks to an inspired bowling performance from Titas Sadhu (4/17). Chasing it, India were dominant throughout as Smriti Mandhana (54) and Shafali Verma (64*) scored half-centuries to take the hosts over the finishing line with the loss of only one wicket. Smriti Mandhana Completes 3000 Runs in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24.

India Women Beat Australia Women By Nine Wickets in 1st T20I

