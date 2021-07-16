Indian opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana said that she was proud of her team and appreciated the efforts of everyone, after India lost the T20I series 1-2 against England. She wrote, "Although the result was not what we wanted, I’m incredibly proud of the girls! We fought hard and gave it our all, and it’s great to takeaway all the amazing memories!"

See Smriti Mandhana's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)