Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) suspending the IPL 2025 for one week amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan. Earlier, the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match at the HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) stadium had to be called off after just 10.1 overs. The former India National Cricket Team captain expressed confidence that the BCCI would complete the IPL and said that it was the right decision by the Indian cricket board in a 'war-like' situation like this. Sourav Ganguly also said that this situation would not last long and that Pakistan would not be able to sustain India's pressure. IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

Sourav Ganguly Reacts to BCCI Suspending IPL 2025

"There is a war-like situation, so this decision had to be taken... I hope the IPL will start again..." - Sourav Ganguly#IPL2025 Watch video - pic.twitter.com/nCh9tFzOdD — LatestLY (@latestly) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)