In a shock result, South Africa lost to Netherlands by 13 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 clash. South Africa needed to win this match to qualify for the semis. The Proteas are now out of the T20 World Cup 2022 while India qualify for the semis. The winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh will head to semis as another team from Group 2 now.

WHAT A WIN! 🤩 Netherlands defeat South Africa in their final Group 2 match of #T20WorldCup#SAvNED |📝: https://t.co/4UJVijHlTA pic.twitter.com/zhmHSOpqVe — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)