England will look to bounce back in the SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024, which takes place on December 8, against hosts South Africa. The SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024 match will be played at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa women vs England women One-Day International Series but the SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024 live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. For SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024 free live streaming online, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website. SA-W vs ENG-W 2024: England Teenage All-Rounder Freya Kemp Set To Miss ODI Series Against South Africa.

SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024

Today’s the Day! 🏏🔥 The Proteas Women are all set to take on England in the 2nd ODI at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban 🇿🇦💪 Let’s show our unwavering support and pride! 👊 📺 Catch the action LIVE on SuperSport and SABC Plus!#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt… pic.twitter.com/ub6al4HCl1 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) December 8, 2024

