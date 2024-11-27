England Women have won the first match and are leading 1-0 in the series. The SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, and begin at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India, fans won't be able to see live telecast of the SA-W vs ENG-W match live telecast on TV. However, FanCode is likely to provide the live streaming viewing option of the South Africa Women and England Women T20I match on their app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. South Africa Women’s Squad Announced: Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka Rested for Proteas Women Three-match T20I Series Against England.

South Africa Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Tomorrow night under the lights 🔦 Can we make it two from two? 👊 #SAvENG | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/tkke5yBQA9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2024

