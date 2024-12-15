After the conclusion of the T20I and ODI series, the South Africa women's national cricket team will host the England women's national cricket team in the Only Test. The only Test between these two sides will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The South Africa women vs England women's Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 15. The South Africa Women vs England Women Only Test will be live telecast on the Sports18 Network. The Only Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website and the JioCinema app and website. SA-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2024: Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon Return to South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team for England Clash.

SA-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live Streaming

