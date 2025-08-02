A video has gone viral on social media where a spectator in a red t-shirt refused to change his place at veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's request. The incident happened during Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval. After the conclusion of the 74th over of Team India's second innings, Jadeja was on strike in the next over but was disturbed by a spectator wearing a red t-shirt. He informed the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena to change his place, but the spectator refused. Later on, he was handed another t-shirt by the security. The video has gone viral on social media. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins Harsha Bhogle in Commentary Box During Day 3 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Spectator in Red T-Shirt Refuses To Change Place

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)