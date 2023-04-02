In the match 4 of the IPL where Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad, Stand-in captain of SRH, Bhuvaneswar Kumar has won the toss and opted to bowl first. SRH will have some reputed overseas stars who will make debut for them like Harry brook, Glenn Phillips and Adil Rashid. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have handed caps to Jason Holder and KM Asif, who will make their debuts for the franchise.

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI Update

