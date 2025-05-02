The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team defeated the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team by five wickets in the third match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, on Friday, May 2. Batting first, South Africa scored 235/9, with Annerie Dercksen being the top-scorer (61 runs). Lara Goodall also chipped in with 46 off 63 balls. For Sri Lanka, Malki Madara was he star as she picked up four wickets (4/50) while Dewmi Vihanga (3/41) scalped three. In response, Harshitha Samarawickrama (77) and Kavisha Dilhari (61) struck half-centuries to propel Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win in 46.3 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/44) was the best bowler for South Africa. This was just the sixth time that the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team beat the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in ODIs. Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of SL-W vs IND-W vs SA-W With Net Run Rate.

🔥 Harshitha Samarawickrama (77) and Kavisha Dilhari (61) steer our Lionesses to a fantastic 5-wicket victory over South Africa! 🇱🇰 This marks our SIXTH-EVER ODI win against the Proteas Women! What a performance, ladies! 🏏 #SLvSA #LionessesRoar pic.twitter.com/jWgGTgWg3R — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 2, 2025

