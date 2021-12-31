Australian cricketer Steve Smith took to Instagram to extend New Year 2022 greetings to his fans and followers. The 32-year-old posted pics and videos of beautiful fireworks from New Year's Eve 2021 celebrations at Sydney Opera House. Happy New Year 2022! World Enters 1st January 2022 as Samoa and Kiribati, Australia and Pacific Island of Tonga Welcome the First Day of the New Year. Steve Smith captioned his Insta post writing, "Happy New Year everyone! May 2022 have less Covid and many great memories 🎉[sic]."

Check Steve Smith's New Year 2022 Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

Mesmerising Show at Sydney Opera House!

Happy New Year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous 2022. 🎉🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/y4860HPQr9 — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) December 31, 2021

