Sachin Tendulkar’s most popular fan, Sudhir Chaudhary, is ready to cheer for the Team India during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The popular fan figure announced the news on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Sudhir happily shared pictures of him boarding the flight for the UK. Taking to Twitter, Sudhir wrote, “I am ready to cheer Team India once again, with full enthusiasm, carrying the pride of my country tricolour in one hand and the conch shell in the other hand, I have left for London for the World Test Championship. The whole stadium will pass with the voice of India India.” Team India Headshots in New Jersey: Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of WTC 2023 Final vs Australia (See Pics).

