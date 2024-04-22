Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. SRH batted first in the game scoring a mammoth 266 in their innings. DC could only score 199 and were handed a 66-run defeat. After the match, when Rishabh Pant came out for the post-match interview, he looked dejected. Amidst that, commentator Sunil Gavaskar cheered him up saying, 'Rishabh, I have never seen you down. I don't want to ever see you down. I want to just see a smile on your face. Never mind the result'. Fans loved how the Indian cricketing legend inspired the DC captain and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Out or Not Out? Mohammad Kaif Shares His Opinion On Controversial Dismissal From KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Calls Umpiring 'Poor' (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Cheers Up Rishabh Pant

