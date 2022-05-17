Sunrisers Hyderabad survived a late Tim David onslaught to beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs in match 65 of IPL 2022. With this win, SRH remain in contention to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Rahul Tripathi shone with the bat as Umran Malik did the job with the ball.

