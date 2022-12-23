23-year-old Vivrant Sharma has joined former Indian Premier League champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of 2.6 crore. Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Vivrant is a very promising allrounder. SRH outbid KKR to get the services of the player.

Vivrant Sharma to SRH

Vivrant Sharma is up next under the Uncapped All-rounder's list He had a base price of INR 20 Lakh and his current bid is INR 2.6 Crore with the Sunrisers Hyderabad 🤔🤔 He is SOLD to @SunRisers 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

