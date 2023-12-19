Jaydev Unadkat is set to play IPL 2024 season as he has been signed by the SRH side. Hyderabad signed him for an amount of INR 1.6 crore. Unadkat has played 94 matches in IPL and has taken 91 wickets. For Unadkat his best season was back in 2017 when people saw what he is capable of. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to KKR for INR 24.75 Crore.

Jaydev Unadkat Signs for SRH

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)