Australian skipper became the most expensive player to be sold in IPL ever as Sunrisers Hyderabad grabs him for a staggering INR 20.50 crores. RCB was in a close race but was closed by Sunrisers to grab the World Cup-winning captain. He had a very good performance in World Cup 2023. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to SRH for INR 20.50 Crore

WOAH 🤯🤯



Pat Cummins is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad 🧡 for a whopping INR 20.5 Crore 🔥🔥



Congratulations to the @SunRisers 🙌#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

