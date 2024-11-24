Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) purchased veteran India national cricket team speedster Harshal Patel for a whopping amount of INR 8 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the bid, Punjab Kings was asked to use their Right-to-Match card on Harshal Patel, but the franchise refused as Patel was sold to the Hyderabad-based franchise. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Harshal Patel Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 8 Crore.

Harshal Patel will Play for SRH in IPL 2025

