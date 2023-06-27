Sanju Samson met legends Brian Lara and Shane Bond and the picture of them together has gone viral on social media. Samson shared the picture on his Instagram handle where he is standing with Lara and Bond by his side and he captioned it, "Surely in some Great company !!" Samson has been included in India's ODI squad for the West Indies tour next month. 'Shirt Leke West Indies Aa Jana Bro’ Ishan Kishan Posts Hilarious Comment on Shubman Gill’s Instagram Video of Posing With PSG Jersey and Taking Tour Around Parc des Princes (See Post).

Sanju Samson Poses With Shane Bond and Brian Lara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

