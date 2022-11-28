Suresh Raina took to social media to thank his fans and family members after receiving wishes on his birthday. Taking to social media, the former India and CSK star shared an adorable picture with his wife Priyanka and wrote, "So grateful for all the love and support that has been showered upon me. I am so thankful & blessed to have a big loving family, who has always helped me push my boundaries, and making my life more meaningful and exciting. Love you all." Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: A Look at Some of Best Knocks From This Pillar of Indian Batting Middle-Order

Suresh Raina's Picture with Wife Priyanka:

So grateful for all the love and support that has been showered upon me. I am so thankful & blessed to have a big loving family, who has always helped me push my boundaries, and making my life more meaningful and exciting. Love you all. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/3JxOJxgKSC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)