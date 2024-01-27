Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh's father was seen delivering gas cylinders. In a viral video which is doing the rounds on social media, the cricketer's father was seen shutting down the back of a carrier truck which was loaded with gas cylinders with a person on one side seen taking away one of them. Rinku has experienced a meteoric rise in IPL 2023 where he famously won a match for KKR by hitting five sixes in the final over of the innings. His performances all season earned him a spot in the Indian cricket team and the youngster has shown early signs of being a great finishers. MS Dhoni Celebrates Republic Day 2024 With Indian Flag in the Background, Wife Sakshi Shares Video.

