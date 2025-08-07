Gautam Gambhir faced criticism on social media after he promoted cryptocurrency without following the advertisement disclosure guidelines. The India National Cricket Team head coach, on August 6, had shared a clip on his official X account that showed a man turning a newspaper which had a full-jacket advertisement of 'Coin DCX', a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrency. However, X's Community Notes was quick to note below the post that the guidelines for ad disclosure had not been followed. According to the ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India), a social media post which is an advertisement must be labelled so by using either '#Ad' or anything similar and that protocol was not followed here. As the post with the community notes went viral, fans asked, "Where is the disclaimer?" Another fan also commented, wondering if Gautam Gambhir's X account was hacked. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Gautam Gambhir Gets Emotional As India Win Oval Test Against England, Says ‘We’ll Never Surrender’ (Watch Video).

Where is the disclaimer? — Akash (@chikatgunda) August 6, 2025

Ab ad bhi karne laga bina bataye ki ye ad hai — Ravi Ranjan (@TuchIndia) August 6, 2025

No ad disclosure, no problem! https://t.co/WcB85zYHZQ — Alok Jalan (@alokjalan) August 6, 2025

