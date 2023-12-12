BCCI's Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s U-19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024. The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick-off on the December 29, 2023 with the final scheduled on January 10 2024. Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup. Top order batter Uday Saharan has been given the responsibility to lead the side. Raj Limbani's Incisive Spell of 7/13 Haul Helps India Enter Semifinal of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 With Dominant 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal.

Team India Squad For ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Announced

